Stray Buffaloes Invade Otuke District

For the last two weeks, the buffaloes have traversing Akuta, Atibiring, Apyen, Anang and the neighbouring villages where they have destroyed crops especially maize, sorghum, cassava, and sweet potatoes. Every night, the animals sleep at Itang swamp in Anyalima parish.
Stray Buffaloes Invade Otuke District29 Oct 2022
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)
