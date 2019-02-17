Stray Buffaloes Destabilize Three Villages in Lamwo

In short
The buffaloes reportedly attacked kraals and threatened residents at water points in the villages of Palaa in Padibe Town Council, Dec in Padibe East Sub County, and Keca in Paloga Sub County. However, no human deaths or injuries have been reported.
Stray Buffaloes Destabilize Three Villages in Lamwo17 Feb 2019, 13:40 Comments 135 Views Lamwo, Uganda Crime Security Tourism Interview
