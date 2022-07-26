Stray Bullet Injures Expectant Mother, Pleads for Support

In short
“She cannot eat anything ever since she was injured, we’re only feeding her soft drinks through a straw, She cannot talk because of the pain she is undergoing. The doctors told us that she will need to be operated on at Kiruddu hospital, and the operation requires some money, which we don’t have," Kyarisima noted.
Stray Bullet Injures Expectant Mother, Pleads for Support26 Jul 2022, 16:36 Comments 80 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
