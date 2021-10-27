Stray Elephants Displace Residents in Lamwo

UWA rangers examine the elephant dung as Lamwo RDC James Kidega looks on in Kadomera Photo By Dan M Komakech

In short

The Nyimur Sub County LCIII Chairperson Moses Bili says the elephants believed to have strayed from Nimule National Park in Magwi County of Eastern Equatorial State in South Sudan reportedly entered Uganda through Amuru district before crossing river Aswa into Palabek Nyimur Sub County.