Stray Elephants Displace Residents in Lamwo

In short
The Nyimur Sub County LCIII Chairperson Moses Bili says the elephants believed to have strayed from Nimule National Park in Magwi County of Eastern Equatorial State in South Sudan reportedly entered Uganda through Amuru district before crossing river Aswa into Palabek Nyimur Sub County.
Stray Elephants Displace Residents in Lamwo27 Oct 2021, 12:45 Comments 133 Views Lamwo, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Security Updates
UWA rangers examine the elephant dung as Lamwo RDC James Kidega looks on in Kadomera Photo By Dan M Komakech
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.