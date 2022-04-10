Emmy Daniel Ojara
Stray Elephants Forcing Farmers out of Farmlands in Nwoya

10 Apr 2022, 15:45 Comments 156 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Breaking news
Stray Elephants at Kidepo National Valley Park.

In short
Geoffrey Opiyo, a commercial rice farmer in Got Apwoyo Sub County told URN that last season he lost 20 acres of rice which were eaten and stamped on by some of the stray elephants.

 

