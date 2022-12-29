Stray Elephants Invade Buliisa Villages

Farmers and some UWA officials at one of the cassava gardens destroyed by the stray elephants in Bugana village in Buliisa.

In short

More than twenty elephants from Murchison falls national park strayed into Bugana, Kicoke, and Nganzi villages in Bugana sub-county on Wednesday night and destroyed several acres of cassava, maize, beans, sorghum, and banana plantations among others.