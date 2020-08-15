Dominic Ochola
06:47

Street Children Blamed for Destructive Fire in Gulu

15 Aug 2020, 06:42 Comments 109 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Health Updates
Some of the grass thatched huts torched in Gulu

Some of the grass thatched huts torched in Gulu

In short
Preliminary findings recorded in a general inquiry file at Gulu Central Police Station indicate that 11 huts were burnt leaving 11 families homeless and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

 

Tagged with: Leader of Opposition (LoP) grass thatched huts “Aguu”,
Mentioned: Aywee and Cubu A/B villages Gulu Central Police Station (CPS) Gulu City Gulu City East Division. Kanyagoga Parish in Gulu City West Division

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.