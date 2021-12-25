In short
According to the Archbishop, the country faces a time bomb from such vulnerable children who may end up into criminal gangs or habitual offenders if a strategic intervention is not sought to sustainably address their future needs.
Street Kids' Will Kill us if we Don't Address their Needs- Archbishop Warns25 Dec 2021, 15:14 Comments 144 Views Politics Human rights Security Updates
His Grace Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu speaking to Journalists at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola.
In short
Tagged with: Christmas HIV/AIDS homeless children poverty
Mentioned: All Saints Cathedral Chua West County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.