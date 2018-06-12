Alex Otto
17:28

Street Vendors Petition Speaker Over KCCA Harassment

12 Jun 2018, 17:25 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates

In short
Twegatte Vendors and Hawkers Development Association have today petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over mistreatment by Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA.

 

Tagged with: vendors petition speaker over mistreatment kcca enforcement officers twegatte vendors and hawkers hawkers want kcca budget halted
Mentioned: parliament of uganda speaker rebecca kadaga

