Fred Kayongo Male
16:27

Street Vendors Storm Kampala Streets to Make Christmas Cash

24 Dec 2022, 16:24 Comments 187 Views Business and finance Human rights Updates
People doing Christmas shopping on street at Mini Price

In short
Our reporter toured the city on Saturday and saw vendors going about their business without any interruption from KCCA. The vendors storm the streets around 3 pm when the enforcement is a little relaxed and sell all kinds of commodities from fruits, vegetables, clothes, shoes, and electrical appliances among others.

 

