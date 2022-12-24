Street Vendors Storm Kampala Streets to Make Christmas Cash

In short
Our reporter toured the city on Saturday and saw vendors going about their business without any interruption from KCCA. The vendors storm the streets around 3 pm when the enforcement is a little relaxed and sell all kinds of commodities from fruits, vegetables, clothes, shoes, and electrical appliances among others.
Street Vendors Storm Kampala Streets to Make Christmas Cash24 Dec 2022, 16:24 Comments 187 Views Business and finance Human rights Updates
