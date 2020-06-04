Kukunda Judith
Supreme Court Enforces Covid19 Preventive Measures Top story

4 Jun 2020
Lawyer for Electoral Commission Eric Sabiiti, Constitutional Law don Wandera Ogalo and Ben Wacha waiting for the court to start.

In short
Although the Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe had indicated that not more than 10 people should be allowed during such court sessions, at least 36 seats were reserved in the court room.

 

