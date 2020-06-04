In short
Although the Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe had indicated that not more than 10 people should be allowed during such court sessions, at least 36 seats were reserved in the court room.
Supreme Court Enforces Covid19 Preventive Measures Top story4 Jun 2020, 13:23 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyer for Electoral Commission Eric Sabiiti, Constitutional Law don Wandera Ogalo and Ben Wacha waiting for the court to start.
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General Eddie Kwizera Electoral Commission Eric Sabiiti
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.