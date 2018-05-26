Wambuzi Reacheal
Striga Weed Devastates Crop Fields In Iganga

The Oyam woman member of parliament holds a striga weed after inspecting a garden in Ibulanku sub county, Iganga district. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Maize farmers in Ibulanku, Nakalama and Buyanga subcounties in Iganga district are crying foul following the spread of striga weed in their gardens.

 

