Nalukwago says they will not be forced to return to class, adding that they will continue demanding for a hearing. Students want the University to recall the 15% tuition increment, reinstate all suspended students and withdraw security from Freedom square, a converging area for students.
Strike Isn't Over- Makerere University Guild Leaders Top story2 Nov 2019, 14:34 Comments 236 Views Politics Education Misc Report
Tagged with: Makerere University students have vowed to continue strike Nalukwago also wants Professor Eria Hisali investigated The impasse at Makerere started on Tuesday 22nd October
