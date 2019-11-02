Hafitha Issa
14:35

Strike Isn't Over- Makerere University Guild Leaders Top story

2 Nov 2019, 14:34 Comments 236 Views Politics Education Misc Report
Some of the students leaders addressing the press at Centigrade Restaurant Nakulabye

Some of the students leaders addressing the press at Centigrade Restaurant Nakulabye

In short
Nalukwago says they will not be forced to return to class, adding that they will continue demanding for a hearing. Students want the University to recall the 15% tuition increment, reinstate all suspended students and withdraw security from Freedom square, a converging area for students.

 

Tagged with: Makerere University students have vowed to continue strike Nalukwago also wants Professor Eria Hisali investigated The impasse at Makerere started on Tuesday 22nd October

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.