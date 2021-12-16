Striking Doctors Petition Court Over Directive To Vacate Hospital Premises

In short
The petition by striking doctors and CEHURD has come at the time when Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine has written to all Hospital Medical Directors and Superintendents to furnish with her office the updated data base for Interns and Senior Health Officers by December 20th 2021.
Striking Doctors Petition Court Over Directive To Vacate Hospital Premises16 Dec 2021, 19:38 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Some of the reprsentatives of the striking doctors appearing in the Civil Division Registry in Kampala on Thursday.
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General Dr Faith Nabushawo Dr Henry Mwebesa- Director General,Health Services Ministry of Health Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo striking doctors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.