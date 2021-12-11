Flavia Nassaka
Striking Medics to Seek Legal Redress over Directive to Vacate Hospitals

11 Dec 2021, 16:45 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In the letter signed by Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services, medical interns who have been on strike for more than a month were notified that their arrears in salaries will be paid up to the time of the strike when the Ministry of Finance releases the funds.

 

Mentioned: Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) MINISTRY OF HEALTH Uganda Medical Association-UMA

