Stringent Conditions For Funding Frustrates Teachers in Lwengo

In short
Julius Sseremba, a teacher at Lwengo modern primary school argues that the requirement to have registered and operational SACCOs as guarantors is likely to lockout many teachers yet they need urgent interventions for their survival.
Stringent Conditions For Funding Frustrates Teachers in Lwengo30 Aug 2020, 10:29 Comments 155 Views Lwengo, Uganda Education Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Effects of COVID-19 lockdown to teachers Lwengo Private School Teachers Presidential Support to Teachers Private School Teachers struggling in Lockdown Teachers Protest SACCO conditions
Mentioned: Microfinance Support Centre
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.