Student Beaten to Death in Katakwi

In short
The school headteacher Paul Omuut said that the student had health complications which could have triggered the reaction after the punishment, of three strokes, administered by the teacher. He said that the school was engaging the deceased’s parents on the matter.
Student Beaten to Death in Katakwi24 Jul 2019, 19:56 Comments 162 Views Katakwi, Uganda Education Crime Updates
Tagged with: Katakwi student dies after being canned
