Student Implicates Friend in Rakai School Fire

In short
The student who had been part of the initial foiled attempt to set the school on fire revealed that one of the other students was mobilizing them in the same day the incident happened to try and burn a dormitory at least. This is contained in a statement recorded at Rakai Police Station.
Student Implicates Friend in Rakai School Fire18 Nov 2018, 15:30 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni tours the burnt dormitory Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.