Student Leaders Want University Tuition Payment Policies Suspended

In short
The student’s leaders held a press conference today at Makerere and raised a number of concerns from the students they lead ahead of government plans to reopen universities and among them was that of tuition payment.
Student Leaders Want University Tuition Payment Policies Suspended9 Oct 2020, 13:26 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Breaking news
Makerere University Guild President Julius Kateregga (L) and his deputy Judith Nalukwago during the press conference at Makerere
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.