Ashraf Kasirye
13:34

Student Leaders Want University Tuition Payment Policies Suspended

9 Oct 2020, 13:26 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Breaking news
Makerere University Guild President Julius Kateregga (L) and his deputy Judith Nalukwago during the press conference at Makerere

Makerere University Guild President Julius Kateregga (L) and his deputy Judith Nalukwago during the press conference at Makerere

In short
The student’s leaders held a press conference today at Makerere and raised a number of concerns from the students they lead ahead of government plans to reopen universities and among them was that of tuition payment.

 

Tagged with: Makerere University Ministry of Education University Guild Presidents

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.