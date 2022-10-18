Caroline Ayugi
Student Who Lost Sight During Exams in Kitgum Could Have Been Anxious-Medics

18 Oct 2022
Atenyo after losing her sight. Internet photo

In short
Mercy Atenyo, a student at Kitgum Comprehensive College made news yesterday when she suddenly lost her sight, one and a half hours after writing her Paper One Mathematics examinations. Pictures shared on social media showed Atenyo with her pupils stuck upward and many said she could have been bewitched.

 

