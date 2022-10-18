Student Who Lost Sight During Exams in Kitgum Could Have Been Anxious-Medics

In short
Mercy Atenyo, a student at Kitgum Comprehensive College made news yesterday when she suddenly lost her sight, one and a half hours after writing her Paper One Mathematics examinations. Pictures shared on social media showed Atenyo with her pupils stuck upward and many said she could have been bewitched.
Student Who Lost Sight During Exams in Kitgum Could Have Been Anxious-Medics18 Oct 2022, 15:19 Comments 89 Views Northern Health Updates
