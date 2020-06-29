In short
Dr Elizabeth Byakwaga, the Chief Resident Obstetrics and Gynaecology told State Minister for Health Robinah Nabbanja, during a visit this afternoon that they don’t have masks and aprons and that even as they work in theatres, they lack basic disinfectants like alcohol.
Students at Kawempe Hospital Conduct Operations on Broken Theatre Beds
29 Jun 2020
Mentioned: Kawempe National Referral Hospital
