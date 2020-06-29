Flavia Nassaka
19:55

Students at Kawempe Hospital Conduct Operations on Broken Theatre Beds

29 Jun 2020, 19:38 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Dr Elizabeth Byakwaga, the Chief Resident Obstetrics and Gynaecology told State Minister for Health Robinah Nabbanja, during a visit this afternoon that they don’t have masks and aprons and that even as they work in theatres, they lack basic disinfectants like alcohol.

 

Tagged with: No sundries at Kawempe hospital working under risky conditions
Mentioned: Kawempe National Referral Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.