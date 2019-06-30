In short
The warning followed a round of tension during the Arua district post-primary athletics competitions at Barifa Stadium, in Arua, where hundreds of stick-wielding students, engaged police in running battles for two days as they attempted to attack colleagues from rival schools.
Students Cautioned Against Indiscipline, Hooliganism30 Jun 2019, 13:07 Comments 112 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Education Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Students warned against hooliganism.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.