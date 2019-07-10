In short
Speaking during the Education Ministry’s 30th (JAB) admission week-long process that commenced at Makerere University on Tuesday, the Executive Director Michael Wanyama says many students fail to apply in time for sponsorship under the loan scheme due to the delays.
Students Financing Board Wants Admissions Expedited10 Jul 2019, 19:03 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
