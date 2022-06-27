Ezekiel Ssekweyama
20:16

Students Set School Administration Block On Fire in Lyantonde

27 Jun 2022, 20:13 Comments 151 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Education Updates

In short
The fire was according to the school administration lit by rowdy students who went on rampage on Monday when they organized a strike with intention of destroying properties.

 

