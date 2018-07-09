Makerere Council Approves 15% Tuition Increment

In short
Students demand that at least a total overhaul in terms of renovation of one of the halls of residence is done every academic year from the resources generated out of the increased tuition. Were Salim, says that unless students see a change, they will not accept the increment.
Makerere Council Approves 15% Tuition Increment9 Jul 2018, 19:38 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
One of the newly constructed ADB funded Central Teaching Facilities at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.