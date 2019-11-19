In short
Lucy Kahunde, an assessor from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) who is currently supervising the UBTEB construction exams, said the practical examination for construction went well without any candidate missing out on materials.
Students Sit UBTEB Practical Examinations Amid Equipment Shortages Top story19 Nov 2019, 21:25 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
Candidates sitting UBTEB practical paper in Motor Vehicle engineering explaining to the assessor what they were doing during the examination session.
In short
Tagged with: Advanced craft Christopher Obol, an instructor and assessor for Motor vehicle repair Lucy Kahunde, an assessor from Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) Mercelina Akumo Jalwoch National certificate (Technical and Vocational) Olam Omitta, the Deputy Principal at Lugogo Vocational Institute Pius Chemonges Achen, a student of Carpentry and Joinery Richard Ayen, a senior Wood Work instructor Uganda Community Polytechnic certificate practical examinations
Mentioned: Butaleja Technical Institute who is currently assessing candidates. Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) George Shillingi Mwesigye, the Lugogo institute Principal Lugogo Vocational Educational Institute (LVTI) Lugogo Vocational Institute Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.