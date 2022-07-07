Samuel Amanya
Students Stranded as Fire guts St. Aloysius Girls’ Secondary School Dormitory Block Top story

7 Jul 2022, 06:56 Comments 153 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Some of the burnt students' metalic cases (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
One of the students told URN on condition of anonymity that they were attending night preps when they saw flames emerging from the Elizabeth and Gonzaga dormitory block. She said non of them was injured since they were revising when the fire started around 9 pm.

 

