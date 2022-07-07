In short
One of the students told URN on condition of anonymity that they were attending night preps when they saw flames emerging from the Elizabeth and Gonzaga dormitory block. She said non of them was injured since they were revising when the fire started around 9 pm.
Students Stranded as Fire guts St. Aloysius Girls’ Secondary School Dormitory Block Top story7 Jul 2022, 06:56 Comments 153 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: St Aloysius Girls’ Secondary School Kitanga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.