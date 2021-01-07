Students Urged to Engage Peacefully in Elections

In short
Speaking during the meeting that was discussing about student’s participation elections organized by the Uganda National Students Association –UNSA at Makerere University, Jacob Eyeru, Chairperson of National Youth Council-NYC, said that young people should only engage in what guarantees their right but doesn’t adversely affect the peace of the country.
Students Urged to Engage Peacefully in Elections7 Jan 2021, 19:02 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Human rights Updates
, Jacob Eyeru, Chairperson of National Youth Council-NYC speaking to journalists. Photo by Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
