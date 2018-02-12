In short
Although UNEB offered to conduct thorough investigations into individual cases of all the affected schools, the students at Nyendo SS are demanding for a probe into the operations of examinations body which they accuse of corruption and abuse of authority.
Students Want UNEB Probed over Withheld Results
12 Feb 2018
In short
Tagged with: nyendo ss uneb withheld results uneb examinations
