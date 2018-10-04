Study: Fertilizer Demand High in Northern Uganda

In short
The recommendation was based on the Northern Uganda Fertiliser Market Study commissioned by NU-TEC MD, a study that set out to analyse current fertiliser market system and explore the potential to expand fertiliser use in the four key crops grown in northern Uganda.
Study: Fertilizer Demand High in Northern Uganda4 Oct 2018, 15:27 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Collins Apuoyo, Team Leader, NU-TEC MD presenting the report on Northern Uganda Fertiliser Market Study at Protea Hotel in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.