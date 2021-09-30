In short
In an interview with URN on Thursday, Dr. Joseph Matovu, an HIV researcher based at the Makerere University School of Public Health said 16% of the girls that were out of school revealed to have started intercourse by age 15 compared to only 8% of those in school.
Study Finds Huge Difference in Age of First Sex for Girls In and Out of School
30 Sep 2021
