Flavia Nassaka
19:37

Study Finds Huge Difference in Age of First Sex for Girls In and Out of School

30 Sep 2021, 19:29 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
In an interview with URN on Thursday, Dr. Joseph Matovu, an HIV researcher based at the Makerere University School of Public Health said 16% of the girls that were out of school revealed to have started intercourse by age 15 compared to only 8% of those in school.

 

Tagged with: youth sexual debut
Mentioned: Makerere University Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.