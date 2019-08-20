Study Predicts Violent 2021 Polls

In short
Findings of the study conducted between April and March 2019 show that 89 percent of the voters interviewed predict violent polls. A total of 450 people from 13 regions around the country took part in the study. The study was both qualitative and quantitative in nature.
Study Predicts Violent 2021 Polls20 Aug 2019, 18:30 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Courtesy Photo
According to a study carried out by civil society, 89 percent of registered voters believe that the 2021 elections are going to be violent
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Election violence in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.