Study Reveals Majority Health Workers have Bad Attitude Towards COVID-19

“About four-fifth of the respondents had poor attitude toward COVID-19 and just over 70% of the Health Care Workers-HCWs had good practices toward COVID-19 especially those aged 40 years or more,” says the descriptive study undertaken through WhatsApp Messenger.
Study Reveals Majority Health Workers have Bad Attitude Towards COVID-198 May 2020, 12:30 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Report
