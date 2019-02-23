Sub Counties Agree Annexation to Fort Portal Muncipality

In short
During the meeting held at Kabarole district headquarters and chaired by Kabarole LC5 Chairperson, Richard Rwabuhinga, the leaders resolved that it was important to put political differences aside and allow for the creation of the tourism city.
Sub Counties Agree Annexation to Fort Portal Muncipality23 Feb 2019, 10:42 Comments 170 Views Kabarole, Uganda Politics Report
Resolution by the stakeholders on creation of Fort Portal Tourism City Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.