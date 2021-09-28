Sub county Chairperson Closes Trading Center Over Lack of Latrines

In short
Olowo decided to close the One-Stop Trading Center citing the lack of sanitary facilities, which comprises hygiene. According to Olowo, the traders had resorted to defecting in polythene bags and dumping them in the nearby bushes and the roadside.
Sub county Chairperson Closes Trading Center Over Lack of Latrines28 Sep 2021, 11:00 Comments 176 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Lifestyle Updates
