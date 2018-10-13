In short
Peter Abach, the Karamoja Regional Representative for LC3s in the Uganda Local Government Association, ULGA says that some chairpersons remain home due to lack of transport for monitoring government programmes.
Sub County Chairpersons Decry Lack of Transport Means
13 Oct 2018
Nabilatuk, Uganda
Joachim Loduk, leaving his home in Nabilatuk for work on Wednesday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
