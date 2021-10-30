Andrew Nakhaboya
Sub-County Chief, Accountant Arrested over Alleged Theft Of Funds

Paul Kusolo the former Senior Assistant Secretary for Bushiyi Sub County and his accountant Abubakar Wambalo were arrested on Friday and are currently in police custody at Bududa Central Police Station.

 

