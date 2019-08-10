Ayubu Kirinya
Sub County Chief Arrested for Sabotaging Govt Programmes

10 Aug 2019, 10:37 Comments 150 Views Crime Local government Misc Updates

The Sub County Chief of Bukusu in Manafwa district was arrested last evening, on the orders of the Resident District Commissioner Ahmad Washaki. The arrest followed a verification exercise which established a number of anomalies in the distribution of heifers to the beneficiaries.

 

