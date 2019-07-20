Ayubu Kirinya
Sub County Chief Arrested for Soliciting Bribe from Job Seekers

In short
The suspect is identified as Fred Tsekoko, was arrested after one Scovia Mugala, a resident of Rwahaha Town Council filed a complaint implicating him for soliciting a bribe of 2 million Shillings to help her secure a job as an enrolled midwife, which had been advertised by the district Service Commission last year.

 

