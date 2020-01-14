Samuel Amanya
07:44

Sub County Chief Arrested over Alleged Embezzlement of UGX 42.5m

14 Jan 2020, 07:41 Comments 245 Views Crime Local government Updates
A police detective leading Vivian Kwesiga (in handcuffs) to the vehichle for transfer to Rubanda Police station

A police detective leading Vivian Kwesiga (in handcuffs) to the vehichle for transfer to Rubanda Police station

In short
Kwesiga is accused of failing to account for 5.8 million shillings that was released in 2018/2019 financial year to clear fuel debt at Total Fuel Station Kabale branch as well as 7.8 million shillings to rehabilitate an 8-kilometre Habikenzi-Kakyenaga-Hakishenyi road, 10 million shillings for roofing a multipurpose hall and 3.3 million shillings for councilors gratuity.

 

Tagged with: Nyamwesu sub county chief

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.