Kwesiga is accused of failing to account for 5.8 million shillings that was released in 2018/2019 financial year to clear fuel debt at Total Fuel Station Kabale branch as well as 7.8 million shillings to rehabilitate an 8-kilometre Habikenzi-Kakyenaga-Hakishenyi road, 10 million shillings for roofing a multipurpose hall and 3.3 million shillings for councilors gratuity.
Sub County Chief Arrested over Alleged Embezzlement of UGX 42.5m
14 Jan 2020
A police detective leading Vivian Kwesiga (in handcuffs) to the vehichle for transfer to Rubanda Police station
