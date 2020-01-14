Sub County Chief Arrested over Alleged Embezzlement of UGX 42.5m

In short

Kwesiga is accused of failing to account for 5.8 million shillings that was released in 2018/2019 financial year to clear fuel debt at Total Fuel Station Kabale branch as well as 7.8 million shillings to rehabilitate an 8-kilometre Habikenzi-Kakyenaga-Hakishenyi road, 10 million shillings for roofing a multipurpose hall and 3.3 million shillings for councilors gratuity.