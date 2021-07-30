Sub County Chief Arrested over Bribes Extorted From Saving Groups

In short
“Those very officials escorted us to the bank and after withdrawing the money, they immediately wanted us to give them a kick back which we earlier declined," says a member of the beneficiary groups who reported the officials to the police. "After a week, I agreed to pay them 150,000 Shillings, but they kept on harassing me as they demanded for more money.”
Sub County Chief Arrested over Bribes Extorted From Saving Groups30 Jul 2021, 13:26 Comments 113 Views Luuka District, Uganda Crime Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.