Sub County Chief in Busia Arrested For Embezzlement of UGX 70M

Patrick Odong, the Masafu sub-county chief is accused of embezzling shillings 49 million that was meant to buy the land and construct the sub-county headquarters.
Patrick Odongo, the Masafu sub-county chief making statement at Masafu police station (photo by Gabriel Mukisa)
