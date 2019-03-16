Samuel Amanya
Sub County Loses Market over UGX 5.8 Million Debt

16 Mar 2019

In short
In a ruling that was read on Friday by Didas Muhumuza, the Kabale High Court Registrar on behalf of Justice Moses Kaumi Kazibwe, court ruled in favor of Gakyaro and Byandusya. Justice Kazibwe said that the sub county’s petition lacked merit adding that the sub county failed to negotiate with Gakyaro and Byandusya in time. Kazibwe also quashed the petition with costs.

 

