Sub County Speaker, VHT Electrocuted in Jinja District

In short
It is reported that, Bisike, Weraga and three others were erecting tents for a meeting of farmers at Kiiko Primary School, in Kiiko village, in Busedde sub county,
Sub County Speaker, VHT Electrocuted in Jinja District2 Feb 2023, 22:37 Comments 73 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Breaking news
The Kiira regional police spokesperson, ASP James Mubi interacting with the deceaseds' family members outside the Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.