Sudan Ebola Strain is Milder-UVRI

23 Sep 2022, 10:42 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr. Julius Lutwama, the Deputy Executive Director at UVRI

Dr. Julius Lutwama who heads the Department of Arbovirology, Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases at UVRI explains the confirmed Sudan viral strain is usually milder than all the other strains adding that some people may get exposed but will not show symptoms at all.

 

