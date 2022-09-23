In short
Dr. Julius Lutwama who heads the Department of Arbovirology, Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases at UVRI explains the confirmed Sudan viral strain is usually milder than all the other strains adding that some people may get exposed but will not show symptoms at all.
Sudan Ebola Strain is Milder-UVRI
23 Sep 2022
