Hafitha Issa
18:04

Sudhir Acquires Simbamanyo Building after Owner Defaults on Bank Loan

9 Oct 2020, 18:00 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
the building which houses the Ministry of Gender offices, Kampala Imaging Centre, among others was initially owned by Simbamanyo Estates Limited, an entity owned by businessman Peter Kamya. The tenants and occupants were informed in a notice dated October 8, 2020, that the building had been bought off by Meera Investments Limited.

 

Tagged with: equity bank

