Sudhir Had Given Up On Crane Bank – Kasaija

In short
Kasaija told the committee chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu that before the bank closure, he raised Sudhir on phone urging him to sell some off some of his properties and not to let the bank sink. The Minister said that Sudhir did not heed to his advice responding that he was tired of the bank.
Sudhir Had Given Up On Crane Bank – Kasaija8 Feb 2019, 16:35 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija with Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile. Login to license this image from 1$.
