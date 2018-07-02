Out Growers Storm Kakira Sugar Factory Over Withholding tax

In short
The farmers argued that their payments for cane supplied to the factory were subjected to a tax of 1280 Shillings for each ton, further eating into their meagre profits. The trucks are equally subjected to 5 percent taxes at the weighbridge.
Out Growers Storm Kakira Sugar Factory Over Withholding tax2 Jul 2018, 19:09 Comments 73 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Farmers pile stones at Kakira sugar works limited gate. Login to license this image from 1$.
