Wambuzi Reacheal
19:18

Out Growers Storm Kakira Sugar Factory Over Withholding tax

2 Jul 2018, 19:09 Comments 73 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Farmers pile stones at Kakira sugar works limited gate. Wambuzi Reacheal

Farmers pile stones at Kakira sugar works limited gate.

In short
The farmers argued that their payments for cane supplied to the factory were subjected to a tax of 1280 Shillings for each ton, further eating into their meagre profits. The trucks are equally subjected to 5 percent taxes at the weighbridge.

 

Tagged with: busoga sugarcane growers association withholding tax kakira sugar works

