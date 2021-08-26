In short
There is concern that despite the cultivation of sugarcane on a bigger portion of arable land, farmers in Busoga seem not to be reaping from one of the world's most traded crop.
Dr. Mbowa observed that while sugarcane production has grown from about one million tons in 1961 to about five million tons by 2018, but farmers in areas like Busoga continue to live in poverty.
Sugarcane Farming: Why Busoga Has Remained The Poorest
Sugar can being displayed at the Jinja Agricultural show. Uganda has continued to cultivate older varieties that take long to mature
