Kimbowa Ivan
14:26

Sugarcane Truck Burnt after Knocking Bodaboda Rider

18 Feb 2021, 14:16 Comments 122 Views Kayunga, Uganda Crime Security Report

In short
Stanley Awuki the Officer in Charge-OC of Kitimbwa Police Station says they have pulled the truck frame to Kitimbwa police station and investigations into the whoe fracas have commenced

 

